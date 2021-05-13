‘Treatment rates fixed by Haryanagovt. exorbitant’

The Charkhi Dadri unit of the Congress Corona Relief Committee has demanded the immediate intervention of the State government to stop the alleged loot of the private hospitals in the name of treatment for COVID.

Farmer leader Raju Maan, also a member of the co-ordination committee, said the rates fixed by the Haryana government for the treatment of COVID patients in private hospitals were “exorbitant” and “unaffordable”. “Most of these private hospitals lack even basic amenities, but are charging the rates of five-star hotels,” said Mr. Maan, adding that some hospitals were charging extra for medicines and tests.