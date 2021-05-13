Other States

‘Treatment rates fixed by Haryanagovt. exorbitant’

The Charkhi Dadri unit of the Congress Corona Relief Committee has demanded the immediate intervention of the State government to stop the alleged loot of the private hospitals in the name of treatment for COVID.

Farmer leader Raju Maan, also a member of the co-ordination committee, said the rates fixed by the Haryana government for the treatment of COVID patients in private hospitals were “exorbitant” and “unaffordable”. “Most of these private hospitals lack even basic amenities, but are charging the rates of five-star hotels,” said Mr. Maan, adding that some hospitals were charging extra for medicines and tests.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2021 11:48:55 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/treatment-rates-fixed-by-haryanagovt-exorbitant/article34553054.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY