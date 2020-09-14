Transparent body covers for virus victims

In his first visit to Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Hospital after taking charge, Meerut District Magistrate K. Balaji told health officials to procure transparent body covers immediately to pack bodies of persons who succumb to COVID-19. Notably, it was at LLRM hospital that the bodies of two virus victims got interchanged earlier this month.
The inquiry committee formed after the incident held a class IV employee for the blunder. “The medical superintendent and 10 contract workers were removed,” said Raj Kumar, Chief Medical Officer, Meerut.
Dr. Sudhir Rathi, Incharge, Corona Ward, said the idea came from the health officials who were mulling over a way to prevent such an incident in future.
“The class IV employee goofed up by interchanging the ID chit that carries the details of the deceased. As the body cover was opaque, nobody could catch the mistake,” Dr. Rathi said.
