Transgender activist seeks welfare board for community

Transgender activist Gauri Sawant has urged the Maharashtra government to set up a board for the welfare of members of the transgender community.

Sawant, who was earlier this year appointed as one of the Goodwill Ambassadors of the Election Commission in the State, said people should accept and recognise transgenders as part of their society.

The activist was delivering a lecture at a college in Maharashtra’s Thane city on Sunday night.

“The State government should set up a welfare board for transgender people,” Sawant said.

Students in schools should be made aware about transgenders, just the way they are taught about male and female genders, the activist said.

“The society forces us to beg, what we want is work. How many years you expect us to clap our hands? I don’t want to see any more Gauris like me on streets. This will change only when schools teach students to accept transgenders as part of the society,” Sawant said.

Transgender people, including students from the community, should be accepted as part of the society, the activist said, adding “we are no different”.