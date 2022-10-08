Trans-regional parties form committee to oppose inclusion of outsiders as voters in J&K

The committee will chalk out a strategy to oppose any attempt to manipulate the electoral roll, says spokesperson

The Hindu Bureau SRINAGAR
October 08, 2022 21:36 IST

Representational image. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

A 14-member transregional grouping has been constituted in J&K to oppose any move to allow outsiders to cast vote in elections in the Union Territory (UT).

The grouping has members from both the Kashmir region and the Jammu region, including the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, Dogra Sadar Sabha, Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party, Shiv Sena, CPI(M), CPI, Awami National Conference, International Democratic Party and J&K Peoples Movement.

Explained | What is the controversy around the revision of electoral rolls in J&K?

The senior members of the grouping included NC Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi, former MP Dr. Mehboob Beg and former Minister Chowdhary Lal Singh.

“The committee has been set up to chalk out the future strategy on the issue of any attempt of manipulation and inclusion of non-locals in the revised electoral rolls of J&K,” CPI(M) spokesman M.Y. Tarigami said.

The Peoples Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) chairman and NC president Dr. Farooq Abdullah in September had held meetings with a number of political parties in the UT, including those based in the Jammu region. The move followed J&K Chief Electoral Officer’s disclosure that around 25 lakh additional voters will be enlisted in J&K ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

Prior to August 5, 2019, when the Centre ended J&K’s special constitutional position, only State Subjects, living in J&K since 1929, were allowed to register as voters. However, anyone living in J&K could avail the opportunity to get enlisted now as a voter in J&K in accordance with the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Except for the BJP, most regional parties have opposed any move to allow outsiders to register as voters in J&K.

