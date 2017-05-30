Tral march foiled amid tensions

While the government successfully foiled a separatists’ march to Tral, home town of the slain Hizbul Mujahideen “commander” Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, in south Kashmir on Tuesday, students are keeping the security agencies on the edge.

As a three-day protest programme — marred by shutdown, restrictions and curfew — came to an end on Tuesday, sources in the State’s security establishment fear “students may still pose a threat to law and order tomorrow”. Based on district-wise evaluation, the government has decided not to restart classes in higher secondary schools and degree colleges in Budgam, Anantnag, Shopian, Kupwara and Ganderbal districts.

Deputy Magistrate, Srinagar, Farooq Ahmad Lone said all higher secondary schools and colleges would remain closed on Wednesday “as a precautionary measure”.

Tension has been prevailing on several campuses in the Valley since April 15, when a police raid on the Government Degree College, Pulwama, left over 50 students injured.

A predicament

Security agencies fear that separatists “may tap on the raw anger on the campus to turn students’ rage against the State and in favour of the slain Bhat”.

The police said the situation in Kashmir remained “peaceful and under control” on Tuesday against the backdrop of the separatists’ call for a march to Tral.

Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was suspended and train services were stopped. Classes in all schools, colleges and varsities were called off. Curfew-like restrictions were placed in all volatile areas of south and north Kashmir, besides Srinagar. The roads leading to Tral were sealed.

However, despite the restrictions, people tried to assemble in the Ratnusa area of Tral. “There were minor incidents of stone-throwing at Keller Chowk, Shopian and Court Road-Pinglish, where miscreants resorted to heavy stone-throwing on police and security forces, injuring many,” said a police spokesman. One protester was injured.

Kashmir slipped into a fresh cycle of protests on Saturday, after militant Bhat was killed.