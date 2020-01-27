Training for civil servants from Bangladesh at Punjab institute

The Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration, Punjab, (MGSIPA) on Monday joined a select set of training institutes in the country that have been chosen for training top civil servants from other nations.

MGSIPA commenced training of civil servants from Bangladesh, in collaboration with the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) here, said an official statement.

The Bangladesh Administrative Services officers who are participating in the programme include those in the rank of Additional Deputy Commissioners, Additional District Magistrates and Chief Executive Officers of different administrative departments. India and Bangladesh had signed a Memorandum of Understanding for training of civil servants from Bangladesh at the National Centre for Good Governance, Mussoorie, in Uttarakhand.

MGSIPA Director General Karan Bir Singh Sidhu, who inaugurated the programme, said that the mid-career training programme in field administration for civil servants of Bangladesh aims at equipping them with cutting-edge knowledge and skills and enabling them to contribute effectively in speedy delivery of services in their areas of performance.

Best practices

“Such programme also integrates cross-country experiences and best practices in field administration and good governance,” Mr. Sidhu said.

“This special training programme has certainly given a platform to the participants to understand the Indian governance and development model besides giving them an insight into innovation technology, efficient management of resources and successful implementation of priority programmes, since there is a similarity in the district administration set-up with Bangladesh,” he added.