Trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Guna; woman pilot injured

March 06, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Guna (MP)

A trainer aircraft crashed while landing at the Guna airstrip in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening, causing injuries to a woman pilot, police officials said.

The incident, caused by a technical snag, took place at around 5 pm, they said.

Guna Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjeev Sinha confirmed the incident and said the plane, flying during a routine training exercise, was going to Sagar from Neemuch.

The aircraft, which suffered a technical snag, skidded off the runway while making an emergency landing at the Guna airstrip, and veered into nearby bushes, Cantonment police station in-charge Chanchal Tiwari said.

A woman trainee pilot flying the aircraft suffered injuries in the crash, Tiwari said.

