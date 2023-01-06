ADVERTISEMENT

Trainer aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, pilot killed

January 06, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - Rewa (MP)

The aircraft crashed three km away from Chorhatta airstrip after hitting the dome of a temple and a tree while on a training sortie

PTI

Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa. | Photo Credit: PTI

The pilot of a trainer aircraft was killed after it crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, 400 km from State capital Bhopal, police said on January 6.

The trainee pilot who was on board was injured in the incident that took place around 11.30 pm on January 5, said an official.

The aircraft crashed three km away from Chorhatta airstrip after hitting the dome of a temple and a tree while on a training sortie, said Chorhatta police station in-charge J.P. Patel.

Captain Vimal Kumar (50), resident of Patna, was killed in the crash while trainee pilot Sonu Yadav (23), resident of Jaipur, suffered injuries and admitted to the government-run Sanjay Gandhi Medical College hospital, said Rewa collector Manoj Pushp.

Earlier, a local police official had given different names of the two crash victims.

The aircraft belonged to "Falcon aviation academy", the collector said.

Mr. Pushp and district Superintendent of Police Nanvneet Bhasin visited the spot after the incident and further probe was on.

