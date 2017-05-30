Trainee IAS officer ‘drowns’ in swimming pool

A 30-year-old trainee IAS officer allegedly drowned in the swimming pool of the Foreign Service Institute in south Delhi’s Munirka on Monday night.

Ashish Dahiya, native of Sonipat’s Kharkhoda district, was attending a party at the institute with other young civic service officers. His lifeless body was found in the pool around midnight.

Alcohol at party

While Mr. Dahiya’s family members claim that he had jumped into the pool to save a woman officer, the police say it is unclear at the moment whether he jumped in or was already in the pool.

The police said they received a call at Vasant Vihar police station from Fortis Hospital early Tuesday stating that the 2016-batch IAS officer was declared brought dead at 12.50 a.m.

Based on the initial statements given by eye-witnesses, the party started around 8 p.m. and they were consuming alcohol.

“Evidence collected from the spot suggests that the revellers were consuming alcohol. However, whether Mr. Dahiya was drunk or not, will be clarified in the post mortem report,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chinmoy Biswal.

Already in the pool

As the night progressed and many of the officers left to go home, a few of the revellers decided to go into the pool.

The small group of officers were enjoying themselves when they heard a woman yell for help.

A few of the men jumped into the pool to save the woman, who is also an officer.

A senior police officer said that after she was rescued, the woman told the men that Mr. Dahiya was with her at the time and asked: “Where is Ashish?”

The officer’s friends then dove back into the pool and fished out Mr. Dhaiya’s body.

They called the station medical officer, Dr. Pramyesh Basall, who tried to revive him with Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) but failed after which he was taken to Fortis Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

‘No lifeguard?’

Whether there was a life guard present near the pool is unclear, said a senior police officer privy to the case.

“We are not aware of any such presence. Also, it’s unclear whether they were allowed to go near the pool at the time,” he said.

Mr. Dahiya is survived by his wife Pragya Dixit.