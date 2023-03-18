Trainee female pilot, flight instructor killed as trainer aircraft crashes in Madhya Pradesh’s Balaghat district

March 18, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - BALAGHAT (M.P.)/GONDIA

A trainer aircraft crashed on Saturday in the hilly region of Madhya Pradesh's Naxalite-affected Balaghat district and caught fire, killing the flight instructor and the woman trainee pilot, officials said.

The aircraft belonged to the IGRAU (Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi) which was on a training sortie, and prima facie bad weather caused the crash, said an official from Gondia in neighbouring Maharashtra.

Balaghat Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh said two badly-burnt bodies were recovered from the spot which falls under the Lanji police station.

He said the charred body of a man (believed to be that of pilot Mohit Thakur) was found on the hills of Lanji and Kirnapur areas, about 40 km from the Balaghat district headquarters, near the site of the crash.

Connection lost

“We received information at around 3:45 p.m. (about the crash). As the area falls under the Naxalite-infested belt, security forces were summoned. Other personnel reached the spot after the area was cordoned off. We have recovered the bodies of the flight instructor and the woman pilot which are badly burnt,” Mr. Saurabh added.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Anurag Sharma said the trainer aircraft took off from the Birsi airstrip in Gondia district bordering Balaghat at 3.06 p.m. It lost connection with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at 3.11 p.m.

"The aircraft caught fire in which bodies of captain Mohit and the trainee pilot were badly mutilated. After getting the information, a fire-fighting team and a rescue team from Birsi along with other officials concerned rushed to the spot," said IGRAU Administrative Officer Satya Kumar.

The wreckage of the aircraft was traced on the hills, Mr. Kumar said, adding villagers were first to reach the spot.