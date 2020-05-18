Other States

Train with 1,964 migrants leaves Tripura for Bihar

Hundreds of migrant workers, stranded in Tripura due to COVID-19 lockdown, began their journey to Bihar in a Shramik Special train on Sunday. They boarded the train at Jirania, 17 km from here. The train will reach Bihar on Tuesday, officials said.

They said 1,964 migrants working in brick kilns would be returning to their destinations in Bihar and Jharkhand. The Bihar and Jharkhand governments would arrange for their onward journey from a Bihar station to their locations after completing medical screening.

The workers also underwent screening at Jirania.

Meanwhile, Chief Public Relations Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway, Subhanan Chanda, on Sunday said passenger special trains had so far carried 5,000 people to different States, including Tripura.

