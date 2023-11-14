HamberMenu
Train coach catches fire inside Puri station depot

No casualty was reported in the incident that took place at around 12.30 p.m. when the AC coach was stationed at the depot for servicing

November 14, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI

Fire broke out in one coach of a train inside the coaching depot in Odisha’s Puri railway station on Tuesday, an official said.

No casualty was reported in the incident.

The mishap took place at around 12.30 p.m. when the AC coach was stationed at the depot for servicing.

The fire which broke out from the bottom portion of the coach was doused within half an hour, said an official of the East Coast Railway (EcoR).

Only the lower portion of the coach was damaged in the blaze.

It is suspected that the fire might have been caused by a short-circuit. The exact reason behind the blaze can be ascertained after proper inquiry, the official stated.

