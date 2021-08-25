Trafficking survivors urge West Bengal CM to release victim compensation funds

Representational image.

25 August 2021

29 survivors are waiting to receive moneys they have been duly awarded by the authorities

Twenty-nine survivors of human trafficking, who were awarded compensation by the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) in West Bengal over the past three years, are yet to receive it. The survivors have now approached the West Bengal Chief Minister and urged her to release the funds.

A letter dated August 24, addressed to the Chief Minister by three survivors’ collectives, Bandhan Mukti, Utthan and Bijoyini, says: “Eventually, the DLSA has given orders allowing compensation to 29 of the survivors who had applied. When they approached the SLSA [State Legal Services Authority] to release the victim compensation amount which has been awarded between 2019 till date, they were told that the SLSA do not have the necessary fund[s], and the recipients of the compensation amounts need to wait until SLSA does get the funds.”

It goes on to add: “At this point when we are told by our state government that they don’t have the funds, it leaves us feeling anxious, angry, and in despair.”

The survivors’ collectives have also sought an appointment from the CM to discuss the issues arising from human trafficking.

Their letter emphasises the importance of compensation to the survivors: “...Some of us want to start microbusinesses to earn, for some of us the money will help in continuing education, for health treatments, for building a house of our own, for securing our future by putting part of the money in some term deposits, etc.”

The letter also provides details of 29 survivors of trafficking who have orders in their favour for the release of victim compensation. Of the 29 survivors, five were awarded compensation in 2019; 11 were awarded compensation in 2020; and 13 were awareded compensation in 2021.

Of the 29 survivors, 24 are from South 24 Parganas and five are from North 24 Parganas. The award of compensation varies from ₹1 lakh to ₹6.50 lakh; most of victims have been awarded ₹3 lakh to ₹4 lakh.

The Hindu spoke to four of the survivors from the Basanti Police Station area in South 24 Parganas. The survivors, some of whom are still trying to pursue their education or start a new life after marriage, recounted their ordeal and said they had high hopes for receiving the compensation.

The letter explains: “All of us have gone through very difficult hurdles over the years since being rescued to get to this point where we are starting to get orders from DLSA in favor of giving us compensation. It was very difficult for us convince the police to take FIRs, then to apply for compensation, attend the hearings in DLSA and repeat the ordeal we were put through by the criminals, battling stigma at home and in the villages all the while. We went through all of it to be able to claim our right to compensation as per the law.”

According to Section 357(A) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), every State, in coordination with the Central government, shall prepare a scheme for the purpose of compensation to the victim or his/ her dependents, who have suffered loss or injury as a result of the crime and who require rehabilitation.

“Compensation is not a gratis or benevolent thing which the State is doing for the survivors. Once the amount is awarded, it becomes statutory right of the person,” a senior lawyer of the Calcutta High Court, who has represented several trafficking survivors, said.

Human trafficking, particularly trafficking of minor girls and women, remains a challenge for policy makers and law enforcement agencies in certain areas of the State. In 2015, the West Bengal government started a scheme called ‘Muktir Alo’ to ensure financial security for trafficking survivors.