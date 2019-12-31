Traffic restrictions in Gurugram for New Year

In view of New Year celebrations, restrictions on traffic movement in Sector 29 — the city’s commercial hub that houses several restaurants and pubs — will come into effect on Tuesday evening.

As per the traffic advisory, both sides of the carriageway from Sector 29 red light near Machan Restaurant to Crowne Plaza Chowk, and Leisure Valley Road from Crowne Plaza Chowk to Leisure Valley Park T-Point, will remain closed for traffic. The carriageway from Sector 29 red light near Machan Restaurant to the intersection near Kingdom of Dreams shall operate as a one-way road and traffic will only be allowed to move from the former to the latter.

Motorists driving towards Sector 29 market from NH-48 should follow blue line and park their vehicles in the parking area.

Those driving from Signature Towers to Sector 29 market should follow the yellow line, take a left from Lemon Tree hotel and go straight towards parking area.

Commuters coming from Mehrauli-Gurugram Road should follow the green line, take a right after IFFCO Chowk metro station and go straight towards the parking area.

The Leisure Valley ground has been designated as the parking area. Vehicles parked elsewhere are liable to be towed away. Road closures will also be reflected on Google Maps. The police personnel will be on the spot to facilitate the traffic.

The restrictions will be in force from 6 p.m. on December 31 to 2 a.m. on January 1.

In a general advisory for the revellers visiting the markets and shopping malls on New Year’s eve, the police have advised everyone to park the vehicles at the designated parking spots. Parking on roads will be strictly prohibited and the vehicles will be towed away.

Also, police teams will be deployed at various points to check drunken driving. The penalty for drunken driving as per amended Motor Vehicle Act is ₹10,000 and the driving license is liable to be suspended for three months.

The restrictions on the entry of goods transport vehicles have been temporarily extended from the usual 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday till 3 a.m. on Wednesday.