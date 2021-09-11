Traditional hydrotherapy resumes at hot spring in Ladakh's Demchok

Jammu:

11 September 2021 09:45 IST

The activity was suspended due the COVID-19 pandemic

The Army and the Ladakh Hill Development Council (LAHDC) jointly restarted the traditional medicinal hydrotherapy in the immediate vicinity of the hot spring in Ladakh's Demchok sector, a defence spokesman said.

The activity being resumed by the Fire and Fury Corps in coordination with the LAHDC and the civil administration was suspended due to the pandemic, he said.

The hot spring in Demchok has healing properties and offers great help in dealing with health issues related to migraine, backache, joint pain, gastric issues, skin diseases, blood pressure and ENT, he said.

Traditionally, the hot spring hydrotherapy is expected to be undertaken till October end.