Other States

Traditional hydrotherapy resumes at hot spring in Ladakh's Demchok

The Army and the Ladakh Hill Development Council (LAHDC) jointly restarted the traditional medicinal hydrotherapy in the immediate vicinity of the hot spring in Ladakh's Demchok sector, a defence spokesman said.

The activity being resumed by the Fire and Fury Corps in coordination with the LAHDC and the civil administration was suspended due to the pandemic, he said.

The hot spring in Demchok has healing properties and offers great help in dealing with health issues related to migraine, backache, joint pain, gastric issues, skin diseases, blood pressure and ENT, he said.

Traditionally, the hot spring hydrotherapy is expected to be undertaken till October end.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Punjab farmer unions urge political parties to refrain from campaigning

Lone BJP member left in Mizoram’s tribal Chakma Autonomous District Council

Activists oppose Centre’s nod to select hydropower projects in Uttarakhand

Relief in Nagaland after R.N. Ravi’s transfer

I-T Department detects unaccounted transactions involving over ₹1,000 crore during search on Ahmedabad-based group

Supreme Court revives disciplinary probe against former Madhya Pradesh police officer who set up illegal ‘Gunda Squad’

I-T Department conducts searches on three Punjab-based commission agent groups

Uttar Pradesh government reclaims land of Azam Khan’s Jauhar University in Rampur

Punjab extends existing COVID-19 restrictions; compulsory leave for govt. employees if vaccine not taken

Major fire outbreak creates moments of panic near Kozhikode’s S.M. Street

Amit Mitra writes to Nirmala Sitharaman on distress faced by common people, suggests demand simulation

Kuki tribal militant leader killed

RSS-BJP trying to damage J&K’s composite culture: Rahul Gandhi

Rains lash parts of Rajasthan, MeT Department issues orange alert

As ULFA-I talks truce, Assamese film relives days of conflict

PM Modi’s visit to Raja Mahendra Pratap varsity | Observers say there is more to it than meets the eye

Bhabanipur bypoll: Mamata files nomination, BJP fields lawyer Priyanka Tibrewal against her

Delhi High Court seeks CBI reply on bail plea of Anil Deshmukh’s lawyer in corruption case

Imphal medical college secures 43rd position in the latest NIRF ranking list

Analysis | Owaisi tries to dismantle Muslim-Yadav combination to make inroads in U.P.
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 11, 2021 9:46:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/traditional-hydrotherapy-resumes-at-hot-spring-in-ladakhs-demchok/article36397324.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY