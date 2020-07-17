Traders upbeat over resumption of business with Afghanistan

Traders in Punjab’s Amritsar are upbeat about resuming their business after Pakistan recently allowed Afghanistan to send goods to India using the Attari-Wagah border under the Pakistan-Afghanistan Transit Trade Agreement.
“Movement of trucks through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari has been allowed, and we are expecting the first consignment of goods, mostly dry-fruits from Afghanistan, in a day or two. At least nine trucks from Afghanistan have left,” said Mr. Ashok Sethi, director of the Confederation of International Chambers of Commerce and Industry.
Both Pakistan and India had suspended trade through the Attari-Wagah border in March this year to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Mr. Sethi said Amritsar’s dry fruit and spices sectors that rely on trade with Afghanistan have already suffered a loss to the tune of not less than ₹45 crore, which includes traders loss, revenue loss at ICP and staff salaries during the past four months. “Resuming of trade has come as a big relief to businessmen here amid the prevailing gloomy economic scenario,” he said.
“Local traders have already placed orders for dry fruits and fresh fruits and as soon as things get streamlined we are expecting 8 to 10 trucks daily from Afghanistan with goods consignments. With the festival season approaching the sentiment is upbeat among traders who are expecting good demand for dry fruits and spices in the coming days,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath