Traders’ shutdown call affects normal life in Jammu

The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries is protesting against the government’s ‘anti-traders measures’ and ‘proposed opening of Reliance stores’

Business establishments remained closed in Jammu on Wednesday on the call of the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries (JCCI), which is protesting against the government’s “anti-traders measures” and “proposed opening of Reliance stores” in Jammu.

Most markets, shops, business establishments and malls were closed in Jammu in response to the bandh call, affecting normal life.

In many places, shopkeepers assembled in markets wearing black bands. They accused the Lieutenant Governor’s administration of taking “anti-trade and directionless” measures after the Centre ended Jammu and Kashmir’s special status in 2019.

JCCI president Arun Gupta, who issued the call, said the measures such as stopping the shifting of capital or ‘Darbar Move’, opening up mining to outsiders and now the proposed opening of 100 Reliance stores in Jammu would negatively impact the local traders and business houses in Jammu.

“We appeal to everyone to observe peaceful bandh,” Mr. Gupta said.

Jammu High Court Bar Association and regional political parties, including the National Conference, the Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party, the Panthers Party and the Apni Party have supported the bandh call. However, the BJP has maintained a silence over the issue.

“We will not tolerate injustice and discrimination,” president of Jammu chapter of J&K High Court Bar Association M.K. Bhardwaj said.