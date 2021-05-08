Traders in J&K seek govt. help as COVID-19 curbs hit businesses

Srinagar

08 May 2021 11:03 IST

‘Corona curfew’ enters 11th day in Union Territory.

The ‘corona curfew’ entered the 11th day on May 8 in J&K, with no let-up in COVID-19 cases.

Traders have sought help from the government to cope with losses.

A police spokesman said since the outbreak of second wave of Coronavirus, the J&K police had enhanced their efforts to sensitise the masses on the highly contagious disease.

Advertising

Advertising

“A slew of measures, including restrictions under Section 144, have been put into place to contain the spread of COVID-19,” the police said.

The police on Friday arrested 43 persons, lodged 12 FIRs and also realised fines to the tune of ₹70,010 from 480 people for violating the guidelines.

The police said the special drive will continue throughout the districts of Kashmir Valley to strengthen the safety measures.

J&K on Friday witnessed 50 deaths and detected 5,443 fresh positive cases, the highest since the pandemic broke out. Active cases in J&K have risen to 44,307.

However, traders in Kashmir said the prolonged curfew had impacted the livelihoods of locals.

“The fresh lockdown has pushed people who survive on daily earnings to starvation. While the business community was still struggling to revive after the unprecedented developments since August 2019, the fresh spell of lockdown has created havoc for many of the families,” Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCC&I) president Sheikh Ashiq said.

He sought the intervention of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and demanded a “financial sustenance package” for the affected businesses.