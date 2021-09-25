Other States

Traders from Myanmar pushed back at Moreh

Shopkeepers said that in view of the sealing of the international border, traders in Myanmar were demanding higher prices, making everything costlier in the neighbouring country. File.   | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR

Manipur Police and hundreds of Indian traders, shopkeepers and others pushed back a large number of traders from Myanmar on Saturday morning from Moreh, the Indian border trade town. The police, led by Additional Superintendent of Police S. Gangte, assisted Indian traders in driving out foreign traders.

One shopkeeper said, “For some weeks, these traders from Myanmar have been sneaking into Manipur to sell various items at much cheaper rates, with the result that we have been driven out of business.” Police sources said that people have been sneaking into Moreh from the international gate number 2 and other areas that don’t have security personnel. There is no special arrangement for foreigners to sell their goods at Moreh.

Officials said that the Indo-Myanmar border was sealed on March 10, 2020 due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections reported in towns and villages near Moreh. Health facilities in these areas are known to be primitive. Moreover, Myanmar’s military leadership is situated away from the border areas where insurgency rules.

Shopkeepers said that in view of the sealing of the international border, traders in Myanmar were demanding higher prices, making everything costlier in the neighbouring country. Meanwhile, traders paying less in Myanmar were able to sell at 20% lower cost across the border in India. Shopkeepers in Moreh complained that for weeks, they had not sold anything to the traders coming from Manipur and other northeastern States. They submitted memorandums to civil society organisations and the district administration to look into the matter.

Sources said that the closure of the international border has led to a rise in smuggling, although no action has been taken against this. The Manipur Police, Assam Rifles personnel and other officials have been seizing gold, precious stones, narcotics and other contraband near Moreh. But only some drivers and errand boys have been nabbed. “Powerful and influential” smugglers have never been accounted for, anti-drug campaigners point out.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

75 programmes on Parliamentary democracy across nation, announces LS Speaker Birla

Withdraw support to State govt, NSCN (I-M) tells MLAs of 3 Arunachal districts

Odisha SDMA seeks review of rescue SOP after journalist’s death

Delhi Court grants anticipatory bail to LJP MP Prince Raj in alleged rape case

NCPCR writes to Rajasthan CM over marriage registration bill, says it “legitimises” child marriage

India needs 600 medical colleges, 50 AIIMS-like institutions, says Nitin Gadkari

CJI says Legislature needs to revisit laws

3,350 kg ganja seized in East Godavari, 4 including 2 from U.P. held

Lawyer should represent client's grievance, not self, observes a Mumbai court

2 arrested in Ballia for 'abusive' video against PM Modi, UP CM Yogi

Punjab cabinet finalised, Channi to meet governor

Rapid population causing demographic changes, warns Uttarakhand government

Patna High Court seizes judicial powers of Jhanjharpur court judge

Tejashwi Yadav writes to non-BJP leaders seeking demand of caste census

I-T Department raids Gujarat diamond group, claims multi-crore tax evasion

Cyclone storm brewing over Bay of Bengal, Odisha moves disaster response forces

Large number of Chardham pilgrims returning without 'darshan' after registration made mandatory

Arunachal Deputy CM urges Deputy Commissoners to ensure sustainability of govt projects

Anil Deshmukh money laundering case | ED issues fresh summons to Anil Parab

M.P. govt has begun process to set up diamond park in Panna: Chouhan
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 25, 2021 6:13:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/traders-from-myanmar-pushed-back-at-moreh/article36666990.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY