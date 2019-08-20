Traders celebrate GI tag to Odisha rasagolas

Odisha’s sweetmeat traders’ association distributed 50,000 rasagolas free of cost to celebrate conferment of the geographical indication tag on the popular dessert here on Monday.

“This is a matter of great pride for us that rasagola has been awarded the GI tag. The whole world has recognised that Odisha is the place of origin of the rasagola which is in circulation since the beginning of the famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath,” said Pramod Prusty, vice-president of the Utkal Mistanna Byabasayee Samiti.

As per the application submitted to the Registrar of Geographical Indication, the Odisha rasagolas are white in colour and round in shape but off-white rasagolas in various shades are also prepared.

The UMBS, which was an applicant for the GI tag, demanded that the State government raise awareness about the tag’s benefits.

“We want the government to start filing applications for GI tag for other famous sweets,” said Mr. Prusty.