HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

At least 11 killed, dozens injured after tractor-trolley falls off bridge in Shahjahanpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the accident and directed the administration to ensure proper treatment for the injured persons

April 15, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Lucknow:

The Hindu Bureau

At least eleven people were killed and more than a dozen others were injured after a tractor-trolley fell off a bridge on Saturday in Shahjahanpur of Uttar Pradesh.

The passengers on the tractor-trolley were on their way to fetch water from Garra river , near Birsinghpur village on the Tilhar-Nigohi road when the incident happened.

Top district officials, including the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police reached the spot to oversee rescue operations. The bodies of the victims have been sent for post-mortem. The injured were shifted to a nearby government hospital.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the accident and directed the administration to ensure proper treatment for the injured.

“Distressed by the accident in Shahjahanpur district. Condolences to the bereaved families. I have directed the senior officers to immediately go to the spot and conduct relief and rescue operations. Directions have also been issued for the treatment of the injured,” a tweet from the Chief Minister’s official Twitter handle said. Mr. Adityanath wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Last year, after a series of incidents in Uttar Pradesh involving a tractor-trolley, the State government had asked citizens to use the vehicle only for transferring goods and not for carrying passengers.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / road accident

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.