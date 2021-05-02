Toxic gas leaks at Bhiwandi in Thane; no casualty

The incident took place around 10 pm on Saturday in Bhiwandi township

A toxic gas leaked from some cylinders kept at an open ground and spread in nearby areas in Maharashtra's Thane district, a civic official said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 10 pm on Saturday in Bhiwandi township, but there was no report of any casualty, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said.

Sixteen cylinders containing sulphur dioxide were kept at the ground in Chiknipada area of Khuni village in Bhiwandi.

The gas leaked from two cylinders and spread in the area, he said.

Local firemen and police rushed to the spot and plugged the leakage after about two hours, the official said.

"No casualty has been reported so far," he said.