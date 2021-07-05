Other States

Tourists with COVID-19 jabs can visit Sikkim

People who have taken both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can now visit Sikkim from Monday as the State government on Sunday lifted the temporary ban on the entry of visitors from other parts of the country following a dip in fresh coronavirus cases.

The State government had prohibited the entry of tourists since March this year following a surge in the cases. The State Home Department said fully vaccinated tourists can enter the State through Rangpo in East Sikkim and Melli in South Sikkim after exhibiting vaccination certificates at the border check-gates.

The State government also allowed hotels, guest houses and homestays to operate at 50% capacity with strict adherence to COVID protocols. Shopping malls, showrooms and shops have been allowed to open.


