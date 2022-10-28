Tourist visa violation | 7 Germans detained in Assam

Representational image.

Two days after three Swedish nationals were detained in eastern Assam’s Naharkatiya for violating tourist visa norms, the Assam Police on Friday detained seven Germans on similar charges.

The Germans and an Indian companion identified as Mukut Borda from Jharkhand were detained from a resort near Kaziranga National Park.

“They were found indulging in religious activities which was in violation of the tourist visa issued to them. For such activities, they should have taken missionary visa. They would be fined per law and asked to leave the country for violating visa conditions,” Special Director-General of Police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh told The Hindu.

The police claimed to have retrieved videographic evidence from the German nationals pointing to their involvement in religious activities.

The detained Germans are Christian Reiser, Michael Erich Schaper, Merten Asmus, Cornelia Von Oneimb, Hinrich Luppen-Von Oneimb, Christa Olearius and Lisa Aimee Bloem.

They were detained under Section 14 of the Foreigners’ Act entailing a fine of $500 each. They can be arrested too, police said.

A government spokesperson said such cases were being detected in Assam owing to a close watch on activities beyond what foreigners were permitted to indulge in. People who came on tourist visas could not address religious gatherings or take part in any other religious activity, he said.