Tourist from Delhi killed in lightning strike in Goa

A 35-year-old South Delhi based tourist holidaying in Goa with family died on the spot on Friday when lightning struck them at Candolim beach, police said on Sunday.

Police said Chaitanya Nagpal, a resident of South Extension II area of New Delhi was on vacation with his family in Goa. While he was at the Candolim beach on Friday evening with his family, he took out his mobile phone to click a selfie. Suddenly, he was struck by a lightning.

Ravi Shankar, CEO of Drishti Lifesaving services, that provides professional lifeguard services on behalf of the Department of Tourism, Government of Goa, said that the incident happened when Nagpal was using his mobile phone.

Lifeguards immediately provided CPR to the injured man and he was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Mr. Shankar added the Nagpal's wife also suffered injuries during the incident and she is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Goa Police said that they have initiated an inquest proceeding under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The body has been handed over to family after postmortem.