Other States

Tourism back on track post control over pandemic: Official

Domestic tourism in India is gradually getting back on track, as the COVID-19 pandemic has been brought under control, a senior official of the Union Tourism Ministry said here.

There has been a steady increase in travel bookings for Goa, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh among other states, Union tourism secretary Yogendra Tripathi said after attending the “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” roadshow here on Friday night.

The roadshow was organised jointly by the Centre and the Madhya Pradesh government to promote domestic tourism.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic is now under control in the country and several restrictions have been relaxed, tourism activities are on rise in Goa, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and other states,” the official said.

“Special circumstances have arisen across the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The confidence in tourism is more important than the number of tourists,” he said, adding that the government is trying to provide a safe environment for tourists across the country.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 23, 2021 6:49:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/tourism-back-on-track-post-control-over-pandemic-official/article33643827.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY