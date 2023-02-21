Tough times for Azam Khan as legal challenges hit the Samajwadi Party strongman

February 21, 2023 01:23 am | Updated 01:23 am IST - Lucknow

Azam Khan, 74, the most prominent Muslim face of the Samajwadi Party (SP), and who dominated the political landscape of Rampur district, is facing a major challenge for the first time in nearly four decades. No member from Mr. Khan’s family is currently an MP or MLA, after his son Abdullah Azam Khan lost his Vidhan Sabha membership following his conviction in a 2008 case last week.

Now, both Mr. Khan and his former MLA son are banned from contesting any election. The BJP made inroads in Rampur by winning both the Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha bypolls in 2022, after the seats were vacated following Mr. Azam Khan’s resignation and disqualification due to his conviction in a 2019 hate speech case. The upcoming Suar Assembly bypoll, slated to be held soon, will define the future of Mr. Azam Khan’s politics.

The result of the Rampur Vidhan Sabha byelection, held after Mr. Azam Khan’s conviction, in which the BJP’s candidate Akash Saxena defeated SP nominee Asim Raja, a close confidant of Mr. Azam Khan, by a margin of over 33,000 votes, has left the SP leader with tough lessons. He’s likely to fend someone from his family in Suar, a prestige battle for him.

Sources in the SP say Mr. Azam Khan cannot afford a third straight defeat in Rampur, which will further dent his image and raise question marks over his hold even within the Muslim support base in the district and its adjoining areas, which have a sizeable minority population. In the Rampur Sadar bypoll, with about a 50% Muslim electorate, the saffron party’s Mr. Saxena polled 81,432 votes while Mr. Raja secured only 47,296 votes.

The father-son duo both won the 2022 Vidhan Sabha polls by a handsome margin from seats under Rampur district. While the senior Mr. Khan won the 10th time from his traditional Rampur Sadar Assembly segment by over 50,000 votes, Mr. Abdullah Azam Khan emerged victorious from the Suar constituency by nearly 60,000 votes. But within 11 months, the political future of the powerful SP leader, who was considered No. 2 in the SP governments of 2003-07 and 2012-17, is at crossroads.

Mr. Khan, who remained close to the SP’s founder Mulayam Singh Yadav from the 1980s, was groomed as the Muslim face of the party, primarily in western U.P. after the demolition of the Babri Masjid. The fortunes of the Rampur strongmen, who held multiple portfolios in the SP governments of the 1990s and 2000s, changed after 2017, when the BJP came to power and dozens of First Information Report (FIRs) were filed against Mr. Azam Khan and his family members. While the senior Mr. Khan faces more than five dozen cases, his son Mr. Abdullah Azam Khan faces over two dozen cases. After 2017, Mr. Azam Khan spent more than two years in prison, with the BJP terming his incarceration and the cases against him a result of his nefarious works, while his supporters and the SP termed it vendetta politics.

The SP believes Mr. Khan will fight back and save his stronghold in Rampur. “This an attack on Azam Khan by the BJP due to his socialist and pro-people approach. Like Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was imprisoned by the BJP, Azam saheb is facing a similar fate due to his fight for democracy. He will emerge stronger after this phase. The people of Rampur in particular and U.P. in general are with him in the fight,” Ameek Jamei, the SP’s national spokesperson, told The Hindu.