Touched inappropriately, Marathi actor tells police

A Marathi film actor has filed a complaint against three people for allegedly touching her inappropriately, confining and threatening her at an event in Pune’s Ranjangaon, police said on Friday. The case was filed in Saki Naka police station here, where the actor lives, on Thursday and was then transferred to Pune, an official said.

“The complainant has said that she had attended an event in Ranjangaon in Pune. She was inappropriately touched by an unidentified person and she left the event after her complaint to the organisers about the incident was not taken seriously,” he said.

However, the actor’s car was stopped when she was leaving and one person made a threatening call to her mother who is a heart patient, the official said quoting the complaint.