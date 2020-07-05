Torrential rains trigger massive landslips in Manipur

Torrential rains in the past few days have triggered massive landslips in Noney and Tamenglong district in Manipur, official reports said on Sunday. Almost all rivers in the two mountain districts are flowing above the danger mark. Officials said the administrative machinery has been kept on high alert.

Officials said several shops, houses and other facilities in low-lying areas are flooded. Attention of the authorities is drawn to the increasing danger among the villagers, the elders said.

As the consumer and other items cannot be brought from Assam, the prices of all items have been jacked up. Labourers using heavy machinery are trying to clear the debris along the highway. Some weeks back, a driver of an excavator was hurt seriously when a big boulder rolled down from a mountain.

The water level is increasing rapidly as a result of the heavy downpour.

There are reports of minor landslips in other parts of the State. Movement of all vehicles is hindered at several mountain areas.