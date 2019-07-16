Torrential rain in Nepal caused Bihar floods: Nitish

Unusually torrential rainfall in catchment areas in Nepal and subsequent massive discharge of water in rivers led to flash floods in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told the State Assembly on Tuesday. A total of 25.72 lakh people have been affected by the natural calamity so far, he said.

In a statement, Mr. Kumar said floods normally struck north Bihar in August or , sometimes, in September, but this time they came a month earlier primarily because of unusually heavy rainfall in the Terai region of the neighbouring country. For the last three-four days, the Terai region of Nepal has been lashed by rainfalls ranging between 280-300 mm, which was many times higher than the 50 mm considered normal for the area , he said.