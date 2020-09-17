Top PDP leader released from house arrest

Srinagar

17 September 2020 21:22 IST

He was in detention since August 5 last year

Top Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Naeem Akhtar was released from house detention on Thursday — the first time since August 5 last year.

“After 407 days of detention I am informed that I am free to move about. Thank you rulers for small mercies while you inflict larger tragedies on our land,” former Minister Akhtar said in a tweet.

Mr. Akhtar was arrested on August 5 last year and lodged in two sub-jails before being shifted to his house earlier this year.

His release comes after the government told Parliament that no leader was under house arrest in Kashmir any more.

First meeting

The Jammu and Kashmir administration also allowed the PDP to hold a meeting in Srinagar on Wednesday where senior leaders were allowed to participate. It was the party’s first meeting since the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status last year.

“Even after more than nine months of my release from illegal and arbitrary detention, the only thing I could realise is that outside the cage the curbs are more absolute. I welcome my party colleagues to this open prison,” said ex-legislator Firdous Tak.

Most of the PDP and the National Conference leaders have been released so far.

However, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti remains in custody.

A Hurriyat spokesman contested the statement made in Parliament by the government.

“The statement of the government that no one is under house arrest is strange and surprising. Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been under house detention since August 5 last year. On that day, police vehicles were parked at both the gates of his house compound and since then he is not allowed to move out,” the Hurriyat spokesman said.

The Mirwaiz, also a head priest who leads prayers at the historic Jama masjid, is not even allowed to deliver the traditional Friday sermons.