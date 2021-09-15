Top Maoist leader arrested

A dreaded Maoist, allegedly involved in three separate attacks leading to the death of at least 25 security forces personnel, was arrested from Koraput district in Odisha, the police said on Tuesday.

The CPI (Maoist) leader, identified as Dubashi Sankar, special zonal committee member, and carrying a reward of ₹20 lakh on his head, was arrested during a joint operation launched by District Voluntary Force, Special Operation Group and Border Security Force from the forest area of Petaguda and Noaro village under Boipariguda of Koraput district on night of September 12.

The security forces seized one INSAS rifle, 10 rounds of ammunition, one smart phone, radio and ₹35,000 cash from him.

Odisha Director General of Police Abhay said it was a huge success as a top Left Wing Extremist of Dubashi Shankar’s calibre has neither been arrested nor neutralised in recent memory.

According to the police, Sankar, who joined the Maoist organisation in 1987 in the Indrapuriyal area committee, Telegana, as a party member, had worked in and around Medak district and was involved in a series of naxal incidents.

In another incident, Sonal Madvi, an area committee member of the Gumma area committee under the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee, surrendered before Rajesh Pandit, Deputy Inspector General of Police (South West Range) in Koraput.