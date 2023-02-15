Top leader of NSCN (I-M) arrested on murder charge

February 15, 2023 01:38 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST - IMPHAL:

The police in Kangpokpi district of Manipur have arrested Moses Golme, a “deputy Minister” of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) on the charge of his involvement in the killing of Akoijam Ngonganba, son of the late former Minister Akoijam Lanngam on Sunday, February 12, 2023.

The Kangpokpi district police in coordination with the officials from Senapati district had arrested Moses Golmei of the NSCN(IM) from a rented house in the Senapati district.

Police sources said that a case under section 302 IPC was registered against Golmei. He was produced before the chief judicial magistrate, Kangpokpi on Tuesday. He was remanded to police custody for 11 days. Police are in search of another absconding suspect.

The youth and his friend, both from Imphal, had gone to Kangpokpi on Sunday. The girl was set free. However unidentified persons allegedly stoned the boy to death. The activists demanded immediate arrest of the killers and refused to claim the body. Subsequently, they set a deadline of 24 hours to arrest the culprits

BJP condemns killing of labourer

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Thounaojam Shyamkumar told reporters on Wednesday, February 15, that efforts are on to nab the killers of a 26-year-old daily wage earner from his Andro constituency. The youth, K. Ngamba was shot a fatal bullet in the head on Monday. The MLA said, “It is very inhuman to have killed a person who was eking out a living as a daily wage earner. His wife and a young daughter depend on him who is the sole bread winner. On the day he was killed he had gone to unload sand from a truck. Police will soon round up the killers,” Mr. Shyamkumar said.