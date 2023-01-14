Top KLO leaders ‘surrender’ ahead of peace talks

January 14, 2023 08:25 am | Updated 08:25 am IST - GUWAHATI

Top leaders of the extremist Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) have “surrendered” before the Assam Rifles after entering Nagaland’s Mon district from their hideout in Myanmar.

Security officials on Friday said the KLO team, led by its chairman Jibon Singha, is in the custody of the paramilitary force that mans the India-Myanmar border.

The KLO chief is expected to be flown to Delhi for peace talks months after the Centre initiated a peace process.

Formed in December 1995, the KLO has been pursuing the dream of a ‘Kamatapur nation’ carved out of parts of Assam and West Bengal for the Koch-Rajbongshi community, one of six demanding Scheduled Tribe status.

The proposed map of Kamatapur includes much of the Bodoland Territorial Council in Assam and parts of the perceived Gorkhaland in West Bengal.

Two days ago, Singha had said in a statement that the KLO leadership would reach India soon to participate in peace talks. He said the talks would be aimed at restoring the ‘status quo’ of the historic Kamatapur State.

“I am very happy to inform you all that the process of bilateral discussion between the Government of India and the KLO on the issue of the people of Koch-Kamatapur has reached its final stage under the able leadership of Sri Narendra Modi ji, Hon’ble Prime Minister of India and Sri Amit Shah ji, Hon’ble Union Home Minister of India with active mediation of Sri Himanta Biswa Sarma, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam,” he said in the statement.

“It has been decided to arrive at a solution for the longstanding demand of the re-formation of separate State of Kamatapur as raised by Koch-Kamatapur people and its various representative organizations on the basis of the historic treaty signed on 28 th August 1949 between the then Government of India and independent Kamatapur,” he said.