Toddler raped in Maharashtra’s Buldhana; minor accused detained

November 25, 2023 08:10 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Representational image.

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was raped allegedly by a minor boy at a village in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, police said on Friday, November 24, 2023.

The police detained the 17-year-old boy, an officer said.

The girl was playing with her grandmother when the accused sought permission to take the child to buy her chips and chocolates, he said. He however took her to a room, raped her, and fled, the officer said. When the child failed to return home till evening, her parents called the boy on his mobile phone and set out to look for her, he said.

The parents then received a call from a clinic that the child had been raped and found unconscious in a room. Some locals had brought her to the facility, the official said.

The girl is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Akola, and her condition is improving, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the child’s parents, an offence was registered under sections 376 (rape) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

