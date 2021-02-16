Toddler bitten by stray dogs dies in Madhya Pradesh

Jabalpur (M.P.)

16 February 2021 03:00 IST

The girl was plating outisde her house when the strays bit her

An 18-month-old girl bitten by stray dogs on Saturday while playing outside her house here succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital on Monday, the Madhya Pradesh police said.

The toddler died while she was undergoing treatment for multiple bites of some stray dogs at the government medical college and hospital, Madhotal police station incharge Reena Pandey said.

The deceased, Deepali, was playing outside her house in the Kathonda locality when some strays bit her, inflicting severe injuries on the stomach, she said.

“On hearing Deepali’s cries, her mother rescued her from the canines,” Ms. Pandey said.

The toddler’s body has been handed over to family members after the post-mortem.