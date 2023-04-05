To take care of ‘Children of the State’, Himachal Pradesh to bring in legislation

April 05, 2023 02:37 am | Updated April 04, 2023 10:01 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

In a bid to provide appropriate care, protection, development, and self-reliance to orphans, semi-orphans, and specially abled children in need, the Himachal Pradesh government is all set to bring in legislation.

The State government has decided to introduce the Himachal Pradesh Sukh Ashraya (Care, Protection and Self Reliance of Children) Bill, 2023 in the State Assembly. A decision in this regard was taken by the Cabinet on Tuesday at a meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, held in Shimla.

“These children will be given the status of — Children of the State,” said an official statement.

Shaping their future

The proposed Bill has provisions to provide clothing and festival allowance to children residing in child care and after care institutions. It also envisages to ensure intra or intra-State annual exposure visits to the children of these institutions.

Additionally, recurring deposit accounts would be opened for each child residing in these institutions, and the State government would make contributions to these accounts.

According to the proposed Bill, the government would provide shelter, food, clothing, etc. up to the age of 27 years and make provision for higher education, vocational training, skill development and coaching in order to facilitate their re-integration into mainstream society.

During the period of higher education, vocational training or skill development and coaching, a stipend would be provided to meet personal expenses. Also, children who wish to establish their own startups, after attaining the age of 18 years, would be provided financial assistance.

The Bill also proposes a provision of allotting three Biswas government land and a grant for the construction of houses to landless orphans.

