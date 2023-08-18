To prevent student suicides, spring-loaded fans being installed in Kota hostels

August 18, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST

In a bid to curb student suicides in Kota, Rajasthan, spring-loaded fans are being installed in hostel accommodations in the Rajasthan city.

Naveen Mittal, president of Hostel Association, Kota, said a Bengaluru-based company approached them with this idea in 2015 and after the approval of the then District Magistrate, a guideline was formed for such fans to be installed in the hostels.

He said that almost 90 to 95% of hostels are following the guidelines, but 40-50,000 Paying Guest (PG) accommodations operating in Kota fall under unorganised sector, and hence it is challenging for them as well as the district administration to make the PG accommodations comply with the guidelines. However, the administration, including the local police, should work in installing such fans in PG accommodations as well, he added.

The Rajasthan city is known for coaching centres that provide training for students who appear in competitive entrance examinations such as NEET and IIT-JEE.

An 18-year-old JEE aspirant from Bihar’s Gaya was found dead at his PG accomodation on August 15, 2023.

As many as 20 students have ended their lives in Kota in the last eight months.

“Suicide by students in Kota is a matter of concern. We will be taking feedback from coaching institutes to understand problems faced by students and take necessary steps to mitigate it,” Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot told the media on August 18.

IIT-Madras is also believed to have installed a similar device in its hostels. According to an internal e-mail leaked to the media in November 2019, the management had called for the installation of a ‘Fan Bush Protection Device’ in all hostel rooms during the ongoing winter vacation.

‘Fan Bush Protection Device’ is a specially designed rod, instead of the normal rods used to suspend ceiling fans. The rod is designed in such a way that a spring inside expands if the downward pull on the fan exceeds a certain weight. If a person attempts to hang from the fan, he will land on the floor.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling the numbers provided in this link.