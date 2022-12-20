  1. EPaper
To improve trade imbalance with China, India increases import duty on several items, says Namgyal

December 20, 2022 06:17 am | Updated 06:17 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Speaking at another press conference later in the day, BJP Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said on December 19, 2022 that as the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is not demarcated graziers in the border villages along China have faced problems in the past too.

Mr. Namgyal said, “Due to the border not demarcated, many such issues came up in the past and are surfacing today as well, it will continue in future also. Till the border is demarcated, such issues will remain...it is a larger issue, but Modiji is taking many steps such as Vibrant Village Program to address it.”

As reported by The Hindu on September 20, the village head of one of the last settlements along LAC in Ladakh’s Chushul said that in the past one-year at least three large grazing areas near the village have been turned into “no-man’s land” or “buffer zones.” MoS Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad listed several initiatives and steps taken by the government to curb terror activities.

He said to improve the trade imbalance with China, India has increased import duty on items such as toys and umbrellas. “We realised that umbrellas worth thousand crores were being imported from China, the import duty on umbrellas was increased by 200%. This was to aid manufacturing in India,” the minister said.

