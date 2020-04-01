To curb farmers’ losses, State to buy 10 lakh litres milk every day

The Maharashtra government will purchase 10 lakh litres of milk per day at the cost of ₹25 per litre directly from dairy farmers in the State, in a bid to avoid losses to them during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

The decision, taken in a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday, will be applicable for the next two months.

According to data from the State Dairy Development Department, of the total milk production of 12 lakh litres per day, around 10 lakh litres is not being lifted during the lockdown. “Dairy farmers are facing the brunt,” said an official from the department. He said that due to the high supply of milk, private dairies are paying merely ₹15 to ₹17 per litre.

“Apart from milk producers, it is affecting farmers and agricultural labourers as well. As a result, the State government has decided to purchase the milk through cooperatives,” said the official.

Purchased milk will be converted into powder and stored for online sale. The scheme will be implemented through the State milk federation and is expected to cost the exchequer ₹200 crore.