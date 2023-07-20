To cement grip over party post split, rebel NCP faction plans ‘Ajit Utsav’ on occasion of Ajit Pawar’s birthday

July 20, 2023 04:05 am | Updated 04:05 am IST - Pune

In a bid to secure Ajit Pawar’s grip over the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the rebel NCP faction of the newly-minted Deputy Chief Minister will be organising a week packed with social activities on occasion of Mr. Ajit Pawar’s 64th birthday on July 22.

Sunil Tatkare, anointed the NCP State president of the Ajit Pawar-led rebel faction informed that the week from July 22 to 31 would be celebrated in Maharashtra as ‘Ajit Utsav’.

Mr. Tatkare, however, stressed that in keeping with the plight of farmers suffering from crop damage owing to heavy rains, the week-long festivities would be strictly focused of constructive social activities.

The rebel NCP faction cadre proposed to distribute books, water filters and cycles to school students whilst carrying out tree plantation and cleanliness drives, as well as health and skill development camps.

The move follows on the heels of the two ‘surprise’ visits (on July 16 and 17) paid by Mr. Ajit Pawar, along with the rebel camp Ministers and MLAs, to his uncle Sharad Pawar after rebelling against the latter by splitting the party founded by Pawar senior and aligning himself with the BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena coalition government.

It is believed that in the meetings, the Ajit Pawar faction attempted to sway Mr. Sharad Pawar over to its side in the interests of “party unity”. However, the 82-year-old NCP patriarch made it clear he would align only with “progressive forces” and not the BJP.

Sources said the objective of the ‘Ajit Utsav’ was apparently to project Mr. Ajit Pawar not just as the leader in charge of his party but a tall leader in the State at present, while showcasing his extensive knowledge in administrative affairs across departments.

Mr. Tatkare said that Mr. Ajit Pawar had consistently prioritised development in all the positions he served the State till date, be it as a seven-term MLA from Baramati, as Deputy CM, as Leader of Opposition or his involvement in the cooperative and rural banking sectors.

“Mr. Ajit Pawar’s frank and forthright style may not be liked by all, but his clarity of thought and expression is admired by the people of Maharashtra. He has always worked tirelessly and ensured timely justice for all,” said Mr. Tatkare.