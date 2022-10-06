To boost traditional sports, CM Baghel inaugurates ‘Chhattisgarhiya Olympics’

PTI Raipur
October 06, 2022 17:48 IST

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on October 10 inaugurated the ‘Chhattisgarhiya Olympics’, which will have 14 types of traditional sports and will continue till January 6, an official said.

The multi-sport event is being held at the Balbir Singh Juneja Indoor Stadium, and the inauguration ceremony was carried out with the CM blowing the whistle at the beginning of the women's kabaddi match, he said.

"The CM also tried his hand at a few traditional games of Chhattisgarh like 'langdi', 'bhaura', 'bati' [kancha], and 'pitthul' to motivate participants. It is part of the CM's action plan to showcase the State's culture and tradition through the promotion of local sports," the public relations department official added.

"A total of 14 types of traditional sports have been included in the team and individual categories in separate age groups," the official informed.

