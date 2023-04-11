TMC's Luizinho Faleiro quits as Rajya Sabha MP

April 11, 2023 02:08 pm | Updated 02:48 pm IST - New Delhi

A day after Trinamool Congress lost the status of national party, its Rajya Sabha MP Luizinho Faleiro on April 11, 2023 submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Mr. Faleiro had joined the Trinamool Congress in September 2021 and in November 2021 he was elected to Rajya Sabha when by-election to the seat vacated by party MP Arpita Ghosh was held.

Sources in the Trinamool Congress said that the former Goa Chief Minister was asked to resign by the party. Trinamool Congress leadership was not very pleased by the performance of Mr. Faleiro. The party leadership is also upset with the fact that it has lost national party status.

After defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) in the 2021 Assembly polls in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress decided to expand its footprints in Goa and north-eastern States. Despite a high decibel campaign the Trinamool Congress drew a blank in the Assembly polls in Goa held in February 2022. The party managed to secure about 5.2 % votes and loss of national party status can be attributed to the party’s poor performance in Goa and other north eastern states.

In the recently held elections to Tripura the Trinamool Congress failed to make any impact while it won five Assembly seats in Meghalaya. Along with nominating Mr. Faleiro to Rajya Sabha, the party had nominated Sushmita Dev to Rajya Sabha. Ms. Dev was earlier with the Congress party. Sources in the Trinamool suggest that the party is seeking legal opinion on the loss of national party status.

The development is seen as a setback to the West Bengal ruling party before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, particularly when its leadership has been projecting the party as a fulcrum to bring all Opposition parties together. West Bengal Chief Minister and party chairperson Mamata Banerjee had met Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Janata Dal ( Secular) leader H . D. Kumaraswamy last month.

