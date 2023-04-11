TMC's Luizinho Faleiro quits as Rajya Sabha MP

April 11, 2023 02:08 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST - New Delhi

Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP and former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro has tendered his resignation from the Upper House of Parliament, party sources said on April 11.

Long being sidelined from the party affairs in Goa, Mr. Faleiro was being nudged by the TMC leadership to resign from the Rajya Sabha.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party has been upset with Mr. Faleiro after he refused to contest the 2022 Assembly election from Fatorda against Goa Forward Party’s Vijai Sardesai, according to TMC sources.

When the TMC made a much-hyped foray in the coastal State, it had asked Rajya Sabha MP Arpita Ghosh, who had a term till 2026, to quit and sent Mr. Faleiro to the Upper House in 2021.