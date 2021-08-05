Trinamool offered me leadership of party in Assam: Akhil Gogoi

GUWAHATI

05 August 2021 01:08 IST

Visited Kolkata twice to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he says

Raijor Dal president and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has offered him the leadership of the party in Assam.

He said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had invited him to Kolkata after he was released from jail on July 1.

“I have visited Kolkata twice since and met her. The TMC wants me to become the president of its Assam unit. We have not given any commitment, but our party is constantly trying to be part of an Opposition front against the BJP for future elections,” Mr. Gogoi told journalists on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

The TMC has been eyeing Tripura where Assembly elections would be held in 2023. The party is also keen on making a mark in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Assam.