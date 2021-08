Raijor Dal president and Sibsagar MLA Akhil Gogoi said the Trinamool Congress has offered him the leadership of the party in Assam.

He said West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had invited him to Kolkata after he was released from jail on July 1. “I have visited Kolkata twice since and met her. The TMC wants me to become the president of its Assam unit. We have not given any commitment,” he said.