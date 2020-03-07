TMC to hold unprecedented 294 press conferences

Kolkata

The events will highlight the “good work” by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, says leader

Trinamool Congress (TMC) will hold 294 press conferences on a single on Saturday, in all the Assembly constituencies of the State highlighting the “good work” by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a TMC leader said.

This is the first major on-ground event of TMC, following an announcement of an outreach programme Banglar Gorbo Mamata (Bengal’s Pride Mamata) on last Monday, designed by political strategist Prashant Kishor-led Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC).

“In each of the Assembly constituencies the sitting TMC MLA or Assembly constituency coordinator will inaugurate the campaign,” an IPAC release said.

Banglar Gorbo Mamata is launched by TMC-IPAC team in view of next month’s anticipated poll in more than 100 civic bodies in the State.

The poll has been described by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party leaders as the “semi-final to 2021 final”, which is the 17th Assembly election in the State.

Many giant billboards are already up in Kolkata and the rest of the State with the face of the Chief Minister; TMC's cadres and leaders are expecting that lighted billboards will throw up messages from Ms Banerjee in the run up to the poll.