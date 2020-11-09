TMC supporters forcibly ate our food, alleges BJP

Political turf war goes bizarre in Bengal

Over the past few days, food has emerged as a hotly debated issue in West Bengal politics as Union Home Minister Amit Shah lunched at a tribal household in Bankura and at Matua family in North 24 Parganas during his recent visit to the State. The Trinamool Congress was quick to call these events a “photo opportunity” and “lunch tourism” to win over the support of the most backward communities of the State by the BJP.

But the Trinamool Congress and BJP supporters have taken the fight over food a little too far in Haldia town of Purba Medinipur district. BJP supporters in ward number 15 have alleged that Trinamool supporters attacked the house of a party supporter on Sunday where food for hundreds of party functionaries was being prepared and ate most of the food before they could arrive. The food was made for those who were supposed to attend BJP State president Dilip Ghosh’s rally and other political events scheduled in the coastal town on Sunday. Mr. Ghosh expressed surprise over the developments on how supporters of TMC ate food of BJP supporters.

“We had decided that more than 100 people will have lunch at the house of Indrajit Rana, one of our key party functionary. But suddenly a group of TMC goons barged into the house, beat up our supporters and ate most of the food,” Nabarun Naik, BJP district president of Tamluk organization district told The Hindu over telephone. Mr. Naik said three of the party supporters were also abducted by the Trinamool workers and released earlier in the day. The TMC had attacked with all the planning to spoil their feast, he alleged.

The BJP supporters have approached the police, saying that Azizul Rahaman, Trinamool Congress councillor of ward number 15 of Haldia, was behind the attack. Mr. Rahaman, however, denied all charges. He said the TMC had no role in the attack.

Chaos over food distribution

Chaos over distribution of food at a TMC meeting was also seen at Nanoor in Birbhum district where hundreds of party supporters were seen jostling and pushing each other for food packets.

Political turf war and violence over area domination is not uncommon in the State’s politics. However, the way the supporters of a rival party allegedly spoiled the feast of another party is even new to Bengal politics.