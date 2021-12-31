TMC stresses on winnability for selection of candidates

Kolkata

31 December 2021 01:25 IST

Polling for 4 Municipal Corporations to be held on Jan. 22

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday stressed on winnability and clean image as the prime criteria while selecting candidates for the coming civic poll in the State, party leaders said.

A TMC core committee meeting was held at Ms. Banerjee’s residence during the day to discuss the party’s strategy and the candidate list for four Municipal Corporations to be held on January 22.

“During the meeting our party supremo stressed on winnability, clean image and capability to strengthen the party’s image in the area. These will be the main criteria while selecting candidates for the civic poll,” senior party leader and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim said after the meeting.

According to sources, the party is likely to release its list of candidates for election to four civic bodies on Thursday night.

The West Bengal State Election Commission had on Monday announced that the poll to Siliguri, Chandannagar, Bidhannagar and Asansol municipal corporations will be held on January 22.

According to sources in TMC, some sitting councillors in these civic bodies who do not have clean images and have earned the party a bad name are likely to be dropped.

During the December 19 Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) poll the ruling TMC had dropped 39 out of 124 sitting councillors.